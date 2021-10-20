Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Avid Technology worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 117.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,136,305 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

