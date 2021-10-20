Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.15% of Avient worth $455,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

