Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,617.62

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,617.62 ($34.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,999 ($26.12). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 62,258 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of £620.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,952.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,617.62.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Paul McDonald acquired 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, with a total value of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,946 shares of company stock worth $4,027,644.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

