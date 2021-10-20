Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $159.29 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $159,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.48. 41,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,673. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

