aWSB Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,421.22 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $174,421.22 and $99,805.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 88.3% higher against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $28.53 or 0.00043225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

