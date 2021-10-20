Axe 1-Day Volume Tops $60,951.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $227,439.61 and approximately $60,951.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00500761 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

