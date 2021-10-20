Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 11,638 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,152. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.