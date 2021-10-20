Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 4,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,778. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

