Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 4,208 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,828. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

