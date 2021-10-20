Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,774. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

