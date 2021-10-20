Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

