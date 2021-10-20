Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $427.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.