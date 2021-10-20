Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.40. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

