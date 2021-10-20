Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $328.09.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.