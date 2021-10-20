Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 1,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $98.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

