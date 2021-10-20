Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 60,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,733. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.