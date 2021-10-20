Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $507.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

