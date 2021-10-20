Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

