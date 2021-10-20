Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.48. 931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.20 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

