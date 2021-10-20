Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,868,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

