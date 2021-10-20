Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $252.40. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $195.75 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

