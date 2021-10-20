AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

