AXT (AXTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXTI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

