B. Riley Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $152,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

