B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 23,086 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,528.44.

On Wednesday, September 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,396.80.

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

