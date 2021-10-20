Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312.01

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 312.01 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 334.40 ($4.37). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 332.90 ($4.35), with a volume of 465,789 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

