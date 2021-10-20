Badger DAO Price Reaches $27.08 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $278.57 million and $25.21 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $27.08 or 0.00041913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

