BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.55

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 1385657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

