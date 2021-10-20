Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,120 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 296,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,677. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.