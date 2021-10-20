Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Baker Hughes worth $89,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

