Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,396,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Baker Hughes worth $192,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,464,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

