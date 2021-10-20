Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 3.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 35,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,296,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,373,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

