Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 3.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.61). Approximately 102,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 224,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.60 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £713.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 2.64 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

