Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.90

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.82, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

