Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 7.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 16,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 405,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $868.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

