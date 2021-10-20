Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco BPM stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

