Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

BBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 41,890,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,026,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

