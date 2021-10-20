Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 142,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

