Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.14

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter worth $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.