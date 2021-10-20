Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.97

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $18.93. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 107,703 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

