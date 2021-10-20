Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 14,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 307,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.