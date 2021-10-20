Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $8.80 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.80 or 0.00013361 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $309.85 million and $46.69 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

