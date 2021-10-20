Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,783,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,425,650 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.88% of Bank of America worth $3,042,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 407,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,528,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

