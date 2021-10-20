Bank of America Drops Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Investment analysts at Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. 4,243,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,496,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. Pinterest has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 185.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $4,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.