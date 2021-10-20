Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 1148062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $396.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

