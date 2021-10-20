Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,372.51

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,372.51 ($17.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.90). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,586 ($20.72), with a volume of 29,967 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.51.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.