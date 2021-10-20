Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $167.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.79 million and the highest is $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $670.19 million, with estimates ranging from $668.28 million to $672.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

