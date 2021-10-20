Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 23,559 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.60% of Civeo worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,080 shares of company stock worth $1,940,357. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.