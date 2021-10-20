Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 40,368 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 7,946.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Clearfield worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.