Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.73% of Delta Apparel worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.79. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

